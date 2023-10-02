Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,526 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after buying an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $38,700,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.41.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $140.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.34. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $155.26. The stock has a market cap of $117.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

