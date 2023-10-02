Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $1,078,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 234,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $147.96 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

