Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,034 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,012 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.2% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,755. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $246.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.64. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.