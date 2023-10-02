Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 152 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,753,000 after purchasing an additional 287,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,900,000 after buying an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after buying an additional 70,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 789,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,410,000 after buying an additional 79,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $469.21.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $411.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.32 and a 52 week high of $463.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $439.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

