Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 348 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $401.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $426.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.89. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.80 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

