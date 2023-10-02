Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 864 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $92.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.76.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.58%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

