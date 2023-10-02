Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) versus Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Third Bancorp $9.35 billion 1.84 $2.45 billion $3.52 7.20 Banco Bradesco $35.24 billion 0.81 $4.06 billion $0.25 10.72

This table compares Fifth Third Bancorp and Banco Bradesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Third Bancorp. Fifth Third Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fifth Third Bancorp and Banco Bradesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Third Bancorp 0 5 8 0 2.62 Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.31%. Given Fifth Third Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fifth Third Bancorp is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Third Bancorp and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Third Bancorp 22.66% 16.92% 1.26% Banco Bradesco 7.80% 9.53% 0.83%

Volatility & Risk

Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats Banco Bradesco on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. The company's Consumer and Small Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses; home equity loans and lines of credit; credit cards; and cash management services. This segment also engages in the residential mortgage that include origination, retention and servicing of residential mortgage loans, sales and securitizations of loans, and hedging activities; indirect lending, including extending loans to consumers through automobile dealers, motorcycle dealers, powersport dealers, recreational vehicle dealers, and marine dealers; and home improvement and solar energy installation loans through contractors and installers. Fifth Third Bancorp's Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various wealth management services for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides wealth planning, investment management, banking, insurance, and trust and estate services; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising middle market businesses, non-profits, states, and municipalities. Fifth Third Bancorp was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

