Bank of America Lowers Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $60.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.16.

Shares of AAP opened at $55.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $194.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 8,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $5,410,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

