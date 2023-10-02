Barclays Increases Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target to GBX 2,350

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 2,300 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($28.70) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Goodbody began coverage on Compass Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,120 ($25.89) price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,081.43 ($25.42).
In related news, insider Leanne Wood acquired 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,020 ($24.67) per share, for a total transaction of £29,835.40 ($36,433.51). 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
