Barclays Increases Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target to GBX 2,350

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 2,300 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($28.70) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Goodbody began coverage on Compass Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,120 ($25.89) price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,081.43 ($25.42).

LON CPG opened at GBX 2,000 ($24.42) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,777.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,760 ($21.49) and a one year high of GBX 2,250 ($27.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,015.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,078.17.

In related news, insider Leanne Wood acquired 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,020 ($24.67) per share, for a total transaction of £29,835.40 ($36,433.51). 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

