Barclays Increases Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $14.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 181.01% and a negative net margin of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $171.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zeta Global

In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $43,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $743,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,193,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,772,000 after buying an additional 75,884 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,115,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.