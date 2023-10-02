Barclays Lowers Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $77.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.70.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.40. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

