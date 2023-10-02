Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,800 ($21.98) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WIZZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($45.18) to GBX 2,850 ($34.80) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,750 ($45.79) to GBX 4,050 ($49.46) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,932 ($35.80).

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 1,920 ($23.45) on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 1,320 ($16.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,229 ($39.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.51, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,178.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,592.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

