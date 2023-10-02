Barclays Upgrades Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SEYMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation of solar photovoltaic energy. It owns, manages, and operates a pipeline of approximately 14,200 MW of photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

