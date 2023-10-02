Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Barnwell Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

BRN opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 million, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $3.33.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 3.76%.

Barnwell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Barnwell Industries’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 38,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $98,423.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,205,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,672.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 38,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $98,423.29. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,205,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,672.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 21,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $57,107.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,395,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,246.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 185,998 shares of company stock valued at $489,265 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

