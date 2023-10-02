Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Baxter International stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.50. 2,532,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,409,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1,295.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

