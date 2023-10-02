Beacon Financial Group Has $308,000 Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Comerica were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 639.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Trading Down 1.8 %

Comerica stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,922. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $77.34.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Comerica from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Comerica from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Comerica from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

