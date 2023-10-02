Beacon Financial Group Has $641,000 Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Beacon Financial Group cut its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,534 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 239.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,556,865 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $158,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $788,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188,456 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $94,523,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.48.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,740,284. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is -1,025.00%.

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.