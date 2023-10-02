Beacon Financial Group Sells 34 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,905,317,000 after purchasing an additional 938,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,962 shares of company stock worth $44,317,192. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 0.8 %

Netflix stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $380.49. 351,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,834,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.20. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

