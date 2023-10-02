Beacon Financial Group Sells 852 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Beacon Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.76. The company had a trading volume of 665,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,021,090. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.23. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.