Beacon Financial Group Sells 8,958 Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 536,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,268,000 after buying an additional 88,760 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 35,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 324,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the period.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA PFFV traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.86. 649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,750. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

