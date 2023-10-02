Beacon Financial Group Trims Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 123.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 83,900.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 840 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.01. 729,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,971. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 654.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,142.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.