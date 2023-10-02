Beaton Management Co. Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of 3M by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 23,485 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded down $3.05 on Monday, hitting $90.57. 5,481,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,659. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. 3M has a 12-month low of $89.31 and a 12-month high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

