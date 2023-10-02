Beaton Management Co. Inc. Has $930,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,463,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,427,000 after purchasing an additional 195,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,349,000 after purchasing an additional 100,920 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,878,000 after purchasing an additional 124,644 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,422. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.58.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

