Beaton Management Co. Inc. Invests $200,000 in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Landstar System by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.77.

Landstar System Stock Down 1.5 %

Landstar System stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.35. The stock had a trading volume of 156,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,665. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.34. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $142.51 and a one year high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 36.67%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 14.07%.

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.