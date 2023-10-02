Beaton Management Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.5% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.80. 26,484,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,479,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

