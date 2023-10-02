Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Victoria (LON:VCP)

Victoria (LON:VCP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 880 ($10.75) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.00% from the company’s current price.
Victoria Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of VCP stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.24) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 500 ($6.11). 645,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,790. Victoria has a 1 year low of GBX 386 ($4.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 729.50 ($8.91). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 617.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 569.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,029.24. The firm has a market cap of £575 million, a PE ratio of -649.35 and a beta of 1.07.
Victoria Company Profile
