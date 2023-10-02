Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Victoria (LON:VCP)

Victoria (LON:VCP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 880 ($10.75) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.00% from the company’s current price.

Victoria Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of VCP stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.24) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 500 ($6.11). 645,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,790. Victoria has a 1 year low of GBX 386 ($4.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 729.50 ($8.91). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 617.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 569.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,029.24. The firm has a market cap of £575 million, a PE ratio of -649.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Victoria Company Profile

Featured Stories

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

