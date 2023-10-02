Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Price Performance

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.36. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Path Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

