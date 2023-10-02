Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $66.31

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.31 and last traded at $66.40, with a volume of 123569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.58.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,224,563.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

