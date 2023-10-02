Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Up to $9.64

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.64, but opened at $9.84. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 6,767 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.70.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.82 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $6,444,000. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $45,242,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $14,291,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

