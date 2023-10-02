BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,584 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUE. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 15.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 109,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 38.2% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 396,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 109,536 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 235,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance

MUE traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.86. 95,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,436. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

