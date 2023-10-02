Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after buying an additional 4,903,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after buying an additional 1,480,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.29 and its 200 day moving average is $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

