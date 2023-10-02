Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Blue Apron Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Blue Apron stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.84. 1,118,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,123. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $56.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.23 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 378.95% and a negative net margin of 29.03%.

Institutional Trading of Blue Apron

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRN. Innovis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Blue Apron by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,109,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 391,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blue Apron by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 222,114 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in Blue Apron by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 75,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blue Apron by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,830 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. The company also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, it offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

