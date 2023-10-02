BMO Capital Markets Lowers Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) to Market Perform

Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance

HZMMF remained flat at $1.54 during trading hours on Monday. Horizonte Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77.

Get Horizonte Minerals alerts:

About Horizonte Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.