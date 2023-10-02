BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $110.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.75.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.01). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $531.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $181,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,989.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BOK Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

