Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Boot Barn from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BOOT

Boot Barn Price Performance

BOOT stock opened at $81.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.34. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $383.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.49 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $10,578,375.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,307,553.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 10,250 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $973,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,497.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $10,578,375.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,307,553.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,879 shares of company stock worth $12,134,150. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 112,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Boot Barn by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.