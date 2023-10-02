Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires 28,145 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,145 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises 2.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $11,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 234,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,962 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.89. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Northland Securities raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TER

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.