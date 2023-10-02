Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys 11,650 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 89bio were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

89bio Price Performance

ETNB stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.93. 89,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,577. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 18.96, a current ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. 89bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 89bio in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

In other news, Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

