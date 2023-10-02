Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 1.5% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in PayPal by 90,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PayPal by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.36. 2,071,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,120,496. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26. The company has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

