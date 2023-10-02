Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 594,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,422,628. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

