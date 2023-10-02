Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $388,000 Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of SQQQ traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 30,625,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,199,609. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $69.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.324 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

