Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $9.03 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.1% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,396,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,365,863. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $216.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

