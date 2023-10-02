Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,873. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.95.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Bank of America increased their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays downgraded Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

