Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 392.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

VONV traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.12. 31,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,929. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $72.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.388 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

