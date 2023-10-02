Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 651,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,908,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 365,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 71,424 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 237,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 26,145 shares in the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $341,766.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,162 shares in the company, valued at $964,846.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $341,766.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,162 shares in the company, valued at $964,846.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $437,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,848 shares of company stock worth $799,176 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 730,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,613,522. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.