Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Insider Transactions at Allogene Therapeutics

In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,657.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALLO traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 188,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,801. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $12.21.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 184,733.34% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Further Reading

