Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,587 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,408 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Splunk comprises about 3.4% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Splunk worth $14,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Splunk by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Splunk by 54.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Splunk by 191.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 171.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,550,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,550,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,058 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,253. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Splunk

Splunk Price Performance

Splunk stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.19. 691,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,240. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.19. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of -443.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.14.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.