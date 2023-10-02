Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 61,076 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,076 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,129,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,312,954.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at $31,216,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 587,958 shares in the company, valued at $72,312,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,155. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE J traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $135.69. 140,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,235. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.01. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $137.99.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on J. HSBC began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

