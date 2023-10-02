Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM traded down $1.47 on Monday, hitting $43.98. 584,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,424. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

