Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Gap Down to $34.20

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.20, but opened at $32.55. Bread Financial shares last traded at $33.11, with a volume of 98,609 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.96.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.04. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roger H. Ballou purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,272.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,698.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 390,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

