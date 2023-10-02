Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,307 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 774.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 3.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares of the company's stock, valued at $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,257 shares of company stock worth $8,314,654 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $369.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,236. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.85 and a 200-day moving average of $375.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $117.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

